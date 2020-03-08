Astros' Justin Verlander: Dealing with triceps soreness
Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander made a precautionary exit from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to right triceps soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 37-year-old was scheduled to throw four innings but was removed after two frames once the soreness cropped up. Baker may have labeled Verlander's removal as precautionary, but there won't be any sort of timetable for his return until the testing is completed.
