Astros' Justin Verlander: Doesn't expect to make Opening Day

Verlander (lat) said Monday that it would "probably take a miracle" for him to be ready to return by Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander was pulled from his start Sunday against the Mets with an injury which was originally referred to as right triceps soreness but is now being called a mild lat strain. He's been shut down from throwing for an undetermined period, though both he and the Astros have expressed some optimism that he avoided a particularly serious injury. Verlander has only thrown 4.2 innings this spring, so he'll need to complete his spring buildup once he's cleared to throw again.