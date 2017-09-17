Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant again Sunday

Verlander (13-8) defeated the Mariners on Sunday, holding them to one run on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Verlander has made quite an impression on his new club, going 3-0 in three starts while allowing only two runs and posting a 26:3 K:BB over 21 innings since being acquired from Detroit. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young award winner clearly has plenty left in the tank at age 34 and is quickly putting himself back in the conversation with the game's elites. Expect another gem at home Saturday against the Angels.