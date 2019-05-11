Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant in sixth win
Verlander (6-1) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Rangers, scattering one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.
Only one Texas batter even reached second base all night -- Hunter Pence drew a walk and Nomar Mazara got hit by a pitch in the fourth inning with two outs, in the closest thing the Rangers managed to a rally off Verlander. The right-hander will carry a 2.51 ERA and 68:14 K:BB through 57.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Detroit.
