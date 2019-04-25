Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant in win

Verlander (4-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks while striking out eight through eight innings in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

It was a terrific start for Verlander as he rode 13 swinging-strikes to eight strikeouts and another victory. The 36-year-old has given up a home run in every start this season and has a ridiculous 16 percent HR/FB ratio. The right-hander has been dominant otherwise with a 2.61 ERA, 10.9 K/9 and a 2.1 BB/9 through six starts. Verlander will look to stay hot in his next start Monday in Minnesota.