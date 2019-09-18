Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates again in 19th win
Verlander (19-6) picked up the win against the Rangers on Tuesday, throw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits, striking out eight and walking two in a 4-1 victory for the Astros.
Verlander's torrid season continues, with this latest suffocating effort on the mound giving him quality starts in 11 out of his last 13 outings and moving him one victory away from his first 20-win season since 2011. The AL Cy Young frontrunner's numbers are simply ridiculous, with Verlander sporting a 2.50 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and lights-out 283:40 K:BB across 212 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Suffers loss despite quality start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strong in 18th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses third career no-hitter•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets ejected, but nabs win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss in two-hitter•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...