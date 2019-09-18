Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates again in 19th win

Verlander (19-6) picked up the win against the Rangers on Tuesday, throw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits, striking out eight and walking two in a 4-1 victory for the Astros.

Verlander's torrid season continues, with this latest suffocating effort on the mound giving him quality starts in 11 out of his last 13 outings and moving him one victory away from his first 20-win season since 2011. The AL Cy Young frontrunner's numbers are simply ridiculous, with Verlander sporting a 2.50 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and lights-out 283:40 K:BB across 212 innings.