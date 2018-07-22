Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates Angels to get back in win column

Verlander (10-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the Angels, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out 11.

Remarkably, it was the right-hander's first win in over a month, as Verlander has gone 0-3 over his previous six starts with an uncharacteristic 4.10 ERA and 1.9 HR/9 in 37.1 innings. He took full advantage of the All-Star break to re-focus, however, generating 18 swinging strikes in 92 pitches and fanning Ian Kinsler and Luis Valbuena with runners on second and third to shut down the Angels' only real threat in the fourth inning. Verlander will take a 2.19 ERA into his next start Saturday at home against the Rangers.