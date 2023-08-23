Verlander (3-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Red Sox. He struck out nine.

Fantasy managers got vintage Verlander Tuesday, as the veteran fanned a season-high nine batters while blanking the Red Sox across six frames. The performance was a nice bounceback for Verlander, who had allowed 10 runs and struck out 13 batters during his last three starts (18 innings). He's lined up to make his next appearance during a three-game series rematch against Boston at Fenway Park next week.