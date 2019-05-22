Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates ChiSox for eighth win
Verlander (8-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over eight innings while striking out a season-high 12.
The perennial Cy Young contender took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, before Jose Abreu took him deep with one out. Verlander has delivered three straight quality starts and nine in 11 trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 2.24 ERA and 89:17 K:BB through 72.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Red Sox.
