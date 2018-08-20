Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns 12th win

Verlander (12-8) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Athletics.

Verlander surrendered three home runs in the first three innings -- Khris Davis took him deep twice -- but bounced back to pitch his final 2.1 innings without surrendering a run. After allowing multiple home runs three times in his first 20 starts, Verlander has now allowed multiple home runs in four of his past seven outings. In that span his ERA has risen from 2.05 to 2.65. While that's still an excellent mark that's good enough for fourth in the American League, his recent susceptibility to the longball is at least worth noting.