Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns 12th win
Verlander (12-8) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Athletics.
Verlander surrendered three home runs in the first three innings -- Khris Davis took him deep twice -- but bounced back to pitch his final 2.1 innings without surrendering a run. After allowing multiple home runs three times in his first 20 starts, Verlander has now allowed multiple home runs in four of his past seven outings. In that span his ERA has risen from 2.05 to 2.65. While that's still an excellent mark that's good enough for fourth in the American League, his recent susceptibility to the longball is at least worth noting.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tossed after two innings•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 14 in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans seven in tough loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates Angels to get back in win column•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Coughs up four homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...