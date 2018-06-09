Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns eighth win of year Friday

Verlander (8-2) struck out nine and walked three in a win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings.

Verlander gave up a leadoff home run to Shin-Soo Choo and a two-run double to Nomar Mazara, but kept the Astros in the game to pick up his fourth win in his last five starts. Verlander's 1.45 ERA and 0.76 WHIP lead all MLB starters, and his 113 strikeouts are good for fourth in the majors. He'll look to continue his dominance in his next start against the A's in Oakland.