Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns eighth win of year Friday
Verlander (8-2) struck out nine and walked three in a win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings.
Verlander gave up a leadoff home run to Shin-Soo Choo and a two-run double to Nomar Mazara, but kept the Astros in the game to pick up his fourth win in his last five starts. Verlander's 1.45 ERA and 0.76 WHIP lead all MLB starters, and his 113 strikeouts are good for fourth in the majors. He'll look to continue his dominance in his next start against the A's in Oakland.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves with lead, gets no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Notches seventh victory•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine and picks up sixth win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses first shutout since 2015•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Will pitch Friday against Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...