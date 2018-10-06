Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns the win
Verlander (1-0) gave up two runs on two hits with two walks over 5.1 innings in a win over the Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He struck out seven.
Verlander was dominant early, retiring 15 of the first 16 batters he faced. The 35-year-old then allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases in the sixth inning. Verlander was promptly removed and while two of his runs came around to score, the Houston bullpen only allowed one hit to secure the playoff win for the right-hander. Verlander posted a 12.2 K/9, 2.52 ERA and 16 wins in the regular season and will look to keep it rolling in his next playoff appearance.
