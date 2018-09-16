Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns third straight victory

Verlander (16-9) tossed seven innings Sunday, allowing one run on a walk and three hits in the 5-4 win against Arizona. He struck out 11 and yielded a home run while earning the win.

Verlander cruised through five scoreless innings before David Peralta tagged him with a solo shot in the sixth. Still, it was another terrific outing for the 35-year-old, who has fanned 40 batters over his last four starts. On the season, he owns a ridiculous 269:36 K:BB. He'll carry a 2.67 ERA into Saturday's home contest against the Angels.