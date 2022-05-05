Verlander (3-1) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mariners.

Verlander was more reliant upon contact than is typically the case, though he still held Seattle scoreless through six innings. The lone blemish to his line came on a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez. Verlander has now delivered a quality start in each of his last four outings, and he has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any appearance on the campaign. Through 32.2 innings, Verlander has maintained a 1.93 ERA and a 31:4 K:BB.