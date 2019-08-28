Astros' Justin Verlander: Ejected from blowout win
Verlander (16-5) allowed four hits and struck out four over 5.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Verlander was cruising with a nine-run lead when he started the sixth inning but got ejected for expressing his displeasure at a call on the pitch right before the Rays' Tommy Pham hit a double. The right-hander entered the contest having recorded double-digit strikeouts in seven straight games, so he may not have been happy with home-plate umpire Pat Hoberg throughout the game. Verlander is scheduled to make his next start Sunday on the road in Toronto.
