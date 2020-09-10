The best-case scenario is for Verlander (forearm) to return at the end of the month, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
While that return timeline would be useful for the Astros in the postseason, it does nothing for those who are rostering him in fantasy leagues. The season ends on Sept. 27, so the best-case scenario for fantasy would be Verlander starting a game in that final weekend series in Texas.
