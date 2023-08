Astros manager Dusty Baker said Verlander is lined up to start Saturday against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Acquired from the Mets just ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline in exchange for prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, the veteran left-hander is all set to go ring-chasing again in an Astros uniform. It sounds like Jose Urquidy (shoulder) will come off the 60-day injured list and follow Verlander in Sunday's series finale at Yankee Stadium.