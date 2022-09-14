Astros manager Dusty Baker said Verlander (calf) is in line to return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Athletics, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Verlander hasn't yet been confirmed to rejoin the rotation Friday, as the Astros will presumably want to see how he feels following his most recent throwing session before officially signing off on his return. Even if Verlander isn't locked in to start Friday, he looks to be trending toward slotting ack into the rotation at some point this weekend, barring any major setbacks with his right calf. Rookie Hunter Brown is expected to move to the bullpen to open up a spot in the six-man rotation for Verlander, who has been on the shelf since Aug. 30.