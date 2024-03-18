Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Verlander will face hitters "in the next day or two," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander threw another bullpen session Sunday and is poised for his first live batting practice session since he developed a shoulder issue. Verlander is expected to need multiple live BP sessions before being cleared to pitch in games, and it's not clear whether that will happen before the Grapefruit League schedule runs out. The Astros haven't divulged a timetable for Verlander's season debut, but he would seem to be tracking toward a return in late April or early May.