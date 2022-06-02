Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 in over the A's, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The future Hall of Famer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but an Elvis Andrus double and Christian Bethancourt homer quickly put Verlander on the hook for a loss until Houston rallied in the top of the ninth. He still delivered his seventh quality start of the season, and Verlander will take a 2.23 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 61:12 K:BB through 64.2 innings into his next outing.