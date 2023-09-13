Verlander (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

The A's got to Verlander early Tuesday, scoring three times in the opening inning, including a pair on a Shea Langeliers homer. Verlander would hold Oakland to two runs over his final six frames, though he'd ultimately wind up with just his second loss in his last seven starts. The veteran right-hander had been excellent of late, holding opponents to one run or fewer in three of his prior four outings. His ERA now sits at 3.39 with a 1.16 WHIP and 126:40 K:BB across 24 starts (143.1 innings) between the Astros and Mets this season. Verlander will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week against the Orioles.