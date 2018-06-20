Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in no-decision

Verlander did not factor into the decision Tuesday, striking out 10 over 6.2 innings while allowing one run on six hits and a walk against the Rays.

Verlander was incredibly sharp all night, inducing 24 swinging strikes and throwing 87 of his season-high 122 pitches for strikes in all. The lone mistake came in the second inning when C.J. Cron served a fastball into the seats in left for a solo blast -- the fourth homer he's allowed in the last three starts. Recent long ball issues aside, Verlander has been dominant all year long, tossing quality starts in all but one of his 16 starts. He'll sport a pristine 1.60 ERA heading into Monday's start against the Blue Jays.