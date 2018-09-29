Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in quality start

Verlander struck out 10 and allowed three hits and a walk across six scoreless innings during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He did not factor in the decision.

Verlander exited after six innings with a 3-0 lead, but the bullpen promptly allowed three runs during the seventh to cost him a shot at the win. The veteran right-hander was utterly dominant in September, striking out double-digit batters in four straight starts while allowing four earned runs over 33 innings. The 35-year-old finishes the regular season with a 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 290 strikeouts over 214 innings.