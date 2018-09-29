Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in quality start
Verlander struck out 10 and allowed three hits and a walk across six scoreless innings during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He did not factor in the decision.
Verlander exited after six innings with a 3-0 lead, but the bullpen promptly allowed three runs during the seventh to cost him a shot at the win. The veteran right-hander was utterly dominant in September, striking out double-digit batters in four straight starts while allowing four earned runs over 33 innings. The 35-year-old finishes the regular season with a 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 290 strikeouts over 214 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting first game Saturday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Bullpen spoils gem•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns third straight victory•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 10, notches 15th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Picks up win No. 14•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....