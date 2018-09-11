Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 10, Notches 15th win

Verlander (15-9) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings, picking up the win Monday against Detroit.

Verlander looked sharp yet again, surrendering a run in the second and another in the sixth prior to leaving the ballgame with a one-run lead. Following Monday's outing, he's recorded 10 or more strikeouts on 10 separate occasions in 2018. The 35-year-old sports a 2.72 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 258 punchouts through 195 frames this year.