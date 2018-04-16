Verlander (2-0) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out 11 as he took a no-decision Sunday against the Rangers.

Verlander put together an outstanding performance, but was unable to factor into the decision with Bartolo Colon carrying a perfect game into the eighth inning. He's sporting a 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 26.2 innings in his first four starts of the season. Verlander will look to keep it rolling in his next start, which figures to come Thursday against the Mariners.