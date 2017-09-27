Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 to win fifth straight
Verlander (15-8) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 batters through six innings to take the win against Texas on Wednesday.
Verlander has now won five consecutive games since joining Houston, and he's also done in it impressive fashion with just four runs allowed while striking out 43 batters through 34 innings. He'll take a high-end 3.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 into the postseason, as the 34-year-old veteran pursues a championship to add to his already lengthy list of accolades.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Working on changeup•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fires seven scoreless in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant again Sunday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Razor sharp in win over Angels•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins in Astros debut•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: To make Astros debut Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...