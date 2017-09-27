Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 to win fifth straight

Verlander (15-8) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 batters through six innings to take the win against Texas on Wednesday.

Verlander has now won five consecutive games since joining Houston, and he's also done in it impressive fashion with just four runs allowed while striking out 43 batters through 34 innings. He'll take a high-end 3.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 into the postseason, as the 34-year-old veteran pursues a championship to add to his already lengthy list of accolades.