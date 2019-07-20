Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 12 in 12th win

Verlander (12-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 12 in a 4-3 victory over the Rangers.

The right-hander continues to march towards another high finish in the Cy Young race. Verlander now has 16 quality starts on the year -- tied with teammate Gerrit Cole, as well as Max Scherzer and Hyun-Jin Ryu, for the MLB lead -- and four starts with double-digit strikeouts, and he'll carry a 2.99 ERA and 172:29 K:BB through 138.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the A's.