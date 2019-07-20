Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 12 in 12th win
Verlander (12-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 12 in a 4-3 victory over the Rangers.
The right-hander continues to march towards another high finish in the Cy Young race. Verlander now has 16 quality starts on the year -- tied with teammate Gerrit Cole, as well as Max Scherzer and Hyun-Jin Ryu, for the MLB lead -- and four starts with double-digit strikeouts, and he'll carry a 2.99 ERA and 172:29 K:BB through 138.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the A's.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins 11th game•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Homer issues continue in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in 10th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Serves up three homers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 15 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal