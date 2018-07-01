Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in Saturday's loss

Verlander (9-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out eight as the Astros fell 5-2 to the Rays.

It was his worst start in an Astros uniform since joining the team at last year's trade deadline, with the five-inning stint being his shortest of the season to date. Verlander will still carry an exceptional 2.12 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the White Sox.