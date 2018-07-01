Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in Saturday's loss

Verlander (9-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out eight as the Astros fell 5-2 to the Rays.

It was his worst start in an Astros uniform since joining the team at last year's trade deadline, with the five-inning stint being his shortest of the season to date. Verlander will still carry an exceptional 2.12 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the White Sox.

More News
Our Latest Stories