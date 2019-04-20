Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans eight Rangers in win
Verlander (3-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out eight in a 7-2 victory over the Rangers.
The veteran ace was staked to a 3-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, and Verlander never gave Texas a chance to get back into the game. He'll take a 3.00 ERA and dominant 38:9 K:BB through 30 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates M's•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Posts quality start in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Labors against Rangers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Sharp on Opening Day•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Marlins•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets two-year extension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start