Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans eight Rangers in win

Verlander (3-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out eight in a 7-2 victory over the Rangers.

The veteran ace was staked to a 3-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, and Verlander never gave Texas a chance to get back into the game. He'll take a 3.00 ERA and dominant 38:9 K:BB through 30 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Twins.