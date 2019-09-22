Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans five in easy win

Verlander (20-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five batters and earning a win over the Angels.

It certainly wasn't as stellar as a usual Verlander start but he got the job done behind Houston's 13-run offensive explosion. The victory gives the 36-year-old his second career 20-win campaign. He'll carry a 2.53 ERA into a road start against the Angels on Saturday.