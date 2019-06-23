Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in 10th win

Verlander (10-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Verlander was dialed in Sunday aside from a shaky fifth inning, during which he allowed a pair of singles before serving up a three-run homer to DJ LeMahieu. The veteran right-hander has struggled a bit to keep the ball in the yard this season, allowing 21 homers through 17 starts (1.65 HR/9), though he still owns an impressive 2.67 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 142:22 K:BB across 114.2 innings. Verlander will look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which will come at home against the Mariners.