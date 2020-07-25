Verlander (1-0) struck out seven and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while earning the win Friday versus the Mariners.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner allowed solo home runs to Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager, but was able to prevent any additional damage. Verlander looks capable of maintaining his ace status for the Astros in 2020. His next turn on the hill comes Wednesday at home versus the Dodgers.