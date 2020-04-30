Astros' Justin Verlander: Feeling strong post-surgery

Verlander said Thursday that he's doing "very well" in his recovery from groin surgery and a right lat strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "Particularly this week, I've made a big stride forward," Verlander noted, regarding his progression through a throwing program.

Verlander appears to be more concerned about the health of his lat rather than his groin at this juncture, as he noted that he's not quite throwing long toss at 100 percent as a safeguard against re-injuring his lat. The fact that he's pleased with where he stands in his recovery at this stage can at least be taken as a positive sign, and the 37-year-old looks like he'll be on track to make regular starts for Houston whenever the MLB season resumes.