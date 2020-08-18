Verlander (forearm) played catch Tuesday and felt good afterwards, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Verlander has now made an important first step in proving the initial reports that he would miss the entire season with a forearm strain incorrect. He still has a long ways to go before returning to game action, but it remains a possibility that he'll be able to do so before the end of the year if he continues progressing without setbacks.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Hopes to throw next week•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Hasn't resumed throwing•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Not progressing quickly•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Placed on injured list•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirms potential for return•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Shut down with forearm strain•