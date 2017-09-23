Astros' Justin Verlander: Fires seven scoreless in win

Verlander (14-8) pitched seven scoreless innings with just a hit and two walks allowed while striking out six batters to take the win against the Angels on Friday.

The veteran righty has now won all four of his starts as an Astro while allowing just two runs through 28 innings. It's an impressive stretch for Verlander, and he could prove to be the high-end arm that puts Houston over the top in the postseason. He's now sporting a 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 for the season, after all. Verlander lines up to make his final start of the regular season against Texas at Globe Life Park in Arlington.