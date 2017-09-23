Astros' Justin Verlander: Fires seven scoreless in win
Verlander (14-8) pitched seven scoreless innings with just a hit and two walks allowed while striking out six batters to take the win against the Angels on Friday.
The veteran righty has now won all four of his starts as an Astro while allowing just two runs through 28 innings. It's an impressive stretch for Verlander, and he could prove to be the high-end arm that puts Houston over the top in the postseason. He's now sporting a 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 for the season, after all. Verlander lines up to make his final start of the regular season against Texas at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant again Sunday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Razor sharp in win over Angels•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins in Astros debut•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: To make Astros debut Tuesday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dealt to Houston at deadline•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Dealing with trapezius fatigue•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...