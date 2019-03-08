Astros' Justin Verlander: First taste of adversity

Verlander allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings Thursday against the Marlins.

This was by far the hardest Verlander has worked during his three spring appearances. There was traffic on the bases each inning, including his final inning when he left with the bases juiced. Clean or uneventful appearances are nice, but it's also important for pitchers face adversity. "Overall, it was a good day, I'm glad I went out for that last inning," Verlander told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "(Velocity) is where I would like to see it, got into a little bit of a jam so we got some adrenaline going so I was able to amp it up a little bit."