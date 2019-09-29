Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets 3,000th career strikeout

Verlander (21-6) allowed three runs on four hits while striking out 12 over six innings in a win over the Angels on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

With his fourth-inning punchout of Kole Calhoun, Verlander became just the 18th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record 3,000 strikeouts. He also reached 300 strikeouts in a single season for the first time in his illustrious career. The 36 homers allowed are something of an eyesore, but Verlander has been the top fantasy pitcher despite those issues. Look for him to get the ball in Game 1 of the ALDS next Friday.