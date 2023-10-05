Verlander will start for the Astros on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros have co-aces with Verlander and Framber Valdez, and manager Dusty Baker will go with the former for the series opener while holding the latter back for Game 2. Verlander collected a 2.73 ERA over his final five starts of the regular season for Houston. He will be pitching on six days' rest Saturday.