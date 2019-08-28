Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets ejected, but nabs win

Verlander (16-5) allowed four hits and struck out four over 5.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Verlander was cruising along nicely and had been spotted a nine-run lead when he started the sixth inning, but his night ended early when he was ejected for expressing his displeasure at a call on the pitch right before the Rays' Tommy Pham laced a double. The right-hander entered the contest having recorded double-digit strikeouts in seven straight games, but that streak came to an end with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg tossing him early. Verlander is scheduled to make his next start Sunday on the road in Toronto.