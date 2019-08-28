Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets ejected, but nabs win
Verlander (16-5) allowed four hits and struck out four over 5.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Verlander was cruising along nicely and had been spotted a nine-run lead when he started the sixth inning, but his night ended early when he was ejected for expressing his displeasure at a call on the pitch right before the Rays' Tommy Pham laced a double. The right-hander entered the contest having recorded double-digit strikeouts in seven straight games, but that streak came to an end with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg tossing him early. Verlander is scheduled to make his next start Sunday on the road in Toronto.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss in two-hitter•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Brilliant in Cleveland•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 for 13th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start