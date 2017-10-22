Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets Game 2 start in World Series

Verlander will start Wednesday in Game 2 of the Astros' World Series matchup with the Dodgers, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

Fresh off being named the American League Championship Series MVP following the Astros' seven-game triumph over the Yankees, Verlander will have a short turnaround to try and keep a powerful Dodgers offense at bay. During the ALCS, Verlander followed up a complete-game, 13-strikeout effort in Game 2 with seven shutout innings in a Game 6 victory.