Verlander (8-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks over five innings in a 12-5 win over the Marlins. He struck out two.

It wasn't Verlander's best effort, though he did enough to earn his second win thanks to Houston's offensive outburst. It's the first time in three starts that Verlander failed to make it through six innings since rejoining the Astros at the trade deadline. Overall, the veteran right-hander has a 3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 94:35 K:BB across 19 starts (112.1 innings) between the Astros and Mets. Verlander currently lines up for a home matchup with the Red Sox in his next outing.