Astros' Justin Verlander: Gives up three bombs
Verlander allowed four runs on six hits, including three home runs, while striking out six over five innings Tuesday.
Verlander reported being "out of sync," according to Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. Part of that was attributed to the ineffectiveness of his slider. Much of his focus this spring has been on his changeup, which may have caused Verlander to divert attention from his slider. "Just wasn't there, really," the right-hander said. "It's something I need to focus on before the end of spring training, starting now." Houston's ace reached 73 pitches and, with two more spring starts, is on schedule to start Opening Day, March 28, against the Rays.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
