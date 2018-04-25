Verlander (4-0) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out nine batters across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Angels.

Verlander was in cruise control for the majority of this one. He didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth inning, and he retired 20 of the first 21 batters he faced before running into some trouble with two outs in the seventh inning. The veteran right-hander allowed a solo homer to Albert Pujols before a pair of hits from Andrelton Simmons and Zack Cozart pulled the Angels within two, but he was able to gather himself and end the inning before any other damage was done by getting Luis Valbuena to fly out. Verlander will look to stay undefeated as he carries an impressive 1.36 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB into his next start, which figures to come Tuesday against the Yankees.