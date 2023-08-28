Verlander (4-1) got the win Sunday over the Tigers, allowing just two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in a 17-4 win over the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Though he allowed just two hits, Verlander needed 98 pitches to navigate through five frames with the Tigers' hitters working him deep into counts often. The 40-year-old only registered an 18 percent whiff rate and also plunked three batters but was able to power through the command issues and has now thrown 11 consecutive scoreless innings with a 16:3 K:BB. He's lined up for a start to close out the fantasy week again in an inviting home matchup against the struggling Yankees.