Astros' Justin Verlander: Has two easy innings
Verlander struck out one over two hitless innings Monday against the Mets.
Verlander worked with offseason catching addition Robinson Chirinos for the first time in game action. The two have been batterymates for bullpen sessions in camp and meshed well Monday. The 36-year-old Verlander is expected to be Houston's starter Opening Day.
