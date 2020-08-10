General manager James Click said Monday that Verlander (forearm) still hasn't resumed throwing, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Verlander isn't progressing as quickly as he'd like to while he deals with a forearm strain, and the team is still waiting on the inflammation in his forearm to subside before they build him back up. While the 37-year-old expressed optimism about his status when the injury first surfaced, whether he'll be ready to take the mound at some point in 2020 remains to be seen.
