Astros' Justin Verlander: Heading for testing
Verlander exited Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Mets after two innings to "get some testing done," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The veteran right-hander dealt with a groin issue earlier in spring training, but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury during Sunday's outing or is dealing with a different. Verlander had one strikeout and allowed three hits over two innings (28 pitches), but he was scheduled to throw four frames as he builds up for Opening Day. The team announced that manager Dusty Baker will provide an update after the game.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes away positives in debut•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws live BP•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Scheduled to start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses sim game•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tending to minor groin concern•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...