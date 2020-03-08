Astros' Justin Verlander: Heading for testing

Verlander exited Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Mets after two innings to "get some testing done," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran right-hander dealt with a groin issue earlier in spring training, but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury during Sunday's outing or is dealing with a different. Verlander had one strikeout and allowed three hits over two innings (28 pitches), but he was scheduled to throw four frames as he builds up for Opening Day. The team announced that manager Dusty Baker will provide an update after the game.