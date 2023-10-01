Verlander (13-8) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five over five shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Verlander's three walks were his most in a start since he was traded from the Mets, but he still got the job done. The Astros' playoff spot was confirmed with their win and the Mariners' loss to Texas. Verlander has maintained three scoreless outings in his 11 starts with Houston, and he ends September allowing 17 runs (16 earned) over 39 innings across six starts. He's at a 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 144:45 K:BB in 162.1 innings over 27 regular-season starts, and it's a near certainty the right-hander will start in a playoff game.