Astros' Justin Verlander: Homer issues continue in loss
Verlander (10-4) took the loss Friday as the Astros were downed 5-4 by the Angels, allowing four runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.
The 36-year-old is suddenly having major problems keeping the ball in the park. Verlander has been tagged for multiple homers in four of his last five starts, posting a 4.91 ERA over that stretch despite a strong 43:8 K:BB through 33 innings. His numbers on the season remain excellent, but look for the right-hander to try and make some adjustments over the All-Star break.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in 10th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Serves up three homers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 15 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision despite quality start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in ninth win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Hit with rare loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...