Astros' Justin Verlander: Homer issues continue in loss

Verlander (10-4) took the loss Friday as the Astros were downed 5-4 by the Angels, allowing four runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.

The 36-year-old is suddenly having major problems keeping the ball in the park. Verlander has been tagged for multiple homers in four of his last five starts, posting a 4.91 ERA over that stretch despite a strong 43:8 K:BB through 33 innings. His numbers on the season remain excellent, but look for the right-hander to try and make some adjustments over the All-Star break.