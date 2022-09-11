Verlander (calf) is hoping to return to action next weekend against the A's, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander will not be activated Tuesday when first eligible, but he threw Sunday and felt fine afterward, and if things go well in the days ahead he could resume starting for the Astros at some point in the next week.
